Council welcomes three newly elected officials

The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly meeting, April 11. Among other things, three new elected officials took their oaths of office.

As her last act as Mayor of Fredericktown, Kelly Korokis presented a resolution verifying election results from the general election held, April 5.

"Before we get to oaths, I just want to say what an honor and privilege it has been to serve right beside you and all of the accomplishments we have made in the last ten years together," Korokis said. "I wish you all, the new mayor and the new aldermen the best."

After the resolution was read, "by title only" and unanimously approved, Travis Parker took his oath of office and became the new Mayor of Fredericktown. Eddie Shankle, Ward I, Bill Long, Ward II and Jim Miller, Ward III, also took their oaths of office.

"I would just like to say, again, thanks to Harold Thomas and Kelly Korokis for all your years of service," Alderman Rick Polete said. "I know it isn't always easy. It is time consuming, and we appreciate your service to the city of Fredericktown."

"Ditto," Alderman Paul Brown said.

Prior to regular session business, Thomas was presented with a plaque and Korokis recognized him for his 13 years of service on the council.

As Parker's first act as Mayor of Fredericktown, he asked for nominations for the President of the Board. The council members were quick to nominate and approve Polete to continue his post as president.

Next, Parker asked the board to approve the appointment of Belinda Lopez as City Clerk, Theresa Harbison as Deputy City Clerk, Ashley Baudendistel as Assistant Deputy City Clerk, Mary Boner as City Attorney and James Joyce as Municipal Court Judge. The council approved all of the appointments.

The council then approved three ordinances. The first amends zoning regulations increasing the the age of newly placed mobile homes from a maximum of 10 years old to 25 years. The second was regarding physical security measures on private property.

Then, the council passed an ordinance to amend the official zoning district map to reclassify property owned by BKC Properties, located at 220 Jennifer St., from R-2 to R-3 for the purpose of building apartments.

During work session business, the council approved the closure of the alley behind Madison County Service Coordination, April 16, for the For MadCo Easter Block Party hosted by Calvary Church.

Also approved was a request to upgrade the Microsoft 365 services to a yearly business subscription. The new agreement will allow the city to place the software on all necessary computers and always be eligible for upgrades to the most current version.

The council approved 11 liquor licenses for 2022, Harps, The Beer Haus, Lalo's Mexican Grill, Chuck's Short Stop, Dollar General #13129, Walmart, Dollar General #1211, C-Barn, The Depot Cafe, Madison Co. Farm Supply, and BMW Convenience.

In other business, the council approved a request for Court Clerk Stephani Crump to attend the MSU conference. The expense is a budgeted item and something Crump attends every year.

The council also approved the purchase of 30 40-foot utility poles, accepting the low bid of $9,570 from Bridgewell Resources.

The council sent a request for a special use permit for 210 W. College Ave. to planning and zoning. The property is currently zoned as "residential" and the legal owners, Bennat Properties, would like to locate a Shelter Insurance Office at the location.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be April 25, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

