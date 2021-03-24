Council works on plan to help with electric costs

Boyd said it seems to be one reasonable way to go about it.

"Our recommendation is to spread the bill out over 12 months," Boyd said. "We are getting a good interest rate, it's a really good deal, and then you are also able to recoup it over 12 months with just a flat fee that is easily identifiable. Hopefully we won't have an issue like this come up again."

City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said she thinks this idea is probably the best because it is going to be much more manageable for customers.

"The other two options we had were three months of really high purchase power adjustments on a lower usage month but it was still going to make it really bad," Baudendistal said. "The second option was splitting it out and that was going to put it later in the summer and it was going to be two months of bad and two months of really bad because it was going to be on higher usage months. I think the flat fee will be easier for us to keep track of and it will be easier for us to explain to the costumer why it's this much for the next 12 months. It's not going to vary from month to month."