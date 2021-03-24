Council works on plan to help with electric costs

The Fredericktown City Council discussed the purchase power cost and shutoff notices at its regularly scheduled meeting March 22.
The topic of the large purchase power cost bill for February in the amount of roughly $945,162 was discussed by the council which was looking for a manageable way for both the city and its residents to make the payment.
CPA John Boyd of Thurman, Shinn & Company said Missouri Public Energy Pool (MoPEP) is allowing roughly $557,000 to be spread out over 24 months at 1.3% interest.
"After discussing that with them today, we thought 1.3% is a pretty decent rate to be getting," Boyd said. "I don’t really know if we want to spread it out over two full years. We were proposing doing a 12 month spread at the 1.3% and then attempt to recoup that cost."
Boyd said, they discussed with MoPEP what other cities were doing, and it seems one of the popular things is to have a flat fee increase for a period of months.
"If we did $11 per month for 12 months on residential, $51 for commercial, and $257 for the demand customers, (all per meter) that would get us exactly to the number that we needed to cover," Boyd said. "After kind of analyzing numbers and looking through all that, that is kind of what our recommendation might be if you all are open to that."
Boyd said it seems to be one reasonable way to go about it.
"Our recommendation is to spread the bill out over 12 months," Boyd said. "We are getting a good interest rate, it's a really good deal, and then you are also able to recoup it over 12 months with just a flat fee that is easily identifiable. Hopefully we won't have an issue like this come up again."
City Light and Water Utility Billing Clerk Ashley Baudendistal said she thinks this idea is probably the best because it is going to be much more manageable for customers.
"The other two options we had were three months of really high purchase power adjustments on a lower usage month but it was still going to make it really bad," Baudendistal said. "The second option was splitting it out and that was going to put it later in the summer and it was going to be two months of bad and two months of really bad because it was going to be on higher usage months. I think the flat fee will be easier for us to keep track of and it will be easier for us to explain to the costumer why it's this much for the next 12 months. It's not going to vary from month to month."
Boyd also said the city has not had a rate study since 2010 and has not had meter charges adjusted since 2007. He said it is recommended to have one performed every three years and would like to see the city move forward with having one completed.
The council did not take any voting action at this time but will bring the topic back to the next meeting April 12.
The next topic brought up by Baudendistal was to withhold disconnects for the March bills.
"We were just kind of thinking since bills have been so high this month, and they are higher than the normal this time of year, we’ve had a lot of customers call," Baudendistal said. "They are really struggling just trying to get by and they are wanting extensions or just a little more time. We were thinking maybe we don’t push disconnects this month and just kind of give them that extra month to get everything paid."
Baudendistal said, just looking at a couple of customers' bills the usage for next month is down considerable with the weather change.
The council unanimously approved to not have any shutoffs this month in order to help the citizens get caught up after the unusually high bills.
In other work session business, Shawn Neel and Lance Cureton of Neel and Cureton Investments, LLC returned to discuss a Community Improvement District, CID.
The developers said in January that they would like to acquire and develop approximately eight acres of vacant land currently located in the city, to the east of County Road 201 and west of Delmar Street, to build a market-rate multi-family apartment complex.
Cureton said they met with the Madison County Commissioners and they had no problems moving forward with a CID.
"A CID, essentially we get the financing together and then we will sell the bond back to a bank or investor or somebody who wants to hold that bond," Cureton said. "Essentially the county or the city does not hold any liability for the bond. That is what the county wanted, and I’m sure what you guys wanted."
Cureton said the CID would pay for the infrastructure such as parks, lawns, streets, parking lots, drains, etc.
"There’s been many of times I’ve gone and looked at 4 or 5 acres and I come in and look at what I have to put into this," Cureton said. "Well you’ve got to put a road in, you’ve got to put a sewer system in, you’ve got to put electric, water, drainage. When you get into $200,000 to $300,000 for developing a 4 or 5 acre piece of property in Fredericktown there is not enough profit margin to suffice that. It just helps us get over that hurdle, so we can actually do something and do it right. Rather than be out there trying to cut corners."
Cureton suggested the city's attorney speak with his and Neel's attorney in order to answer any specific questions in order to get the project moving forward.
In other business, the council approved a request to purchase a Bad Boy Rogue 72" mower for the parks department in the amount of $9,499.
The council was presented with three bids to purchase a new utility truck for the water distribution department. Supervisor Tracy Kelley recommended the council accept the low bid of $43,163 from John Morlan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The other two bids included a local bid from Auto Plaza Ford Fredericktown in the amount of $44,194 and one from Auffenberg Farmington for $52,417.
Alderman Jim Miller made a motion to accept the local bid over the low bid, and the motion was seconded by Alderman Harold Thomas. Aldermen Rick Polete and Daytona Brown joined Thomas and Miller in voting “yes.” Alderman Kevin Jones voted “no.” Alderman Paul Brown was absent.
City Administrator James Settle made a request to purchase street paint. The council approved the request.
Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request to swap a patrol Explorer for a truck. The request was approved.
During regular session business, Mayor Kelly Korokis extended the council's thoughts and prayers to City Clerk Bimbi Lopez and her family after the passing of her father Butch Braswell.
"Her dad was such a big part of this community," Korokis said. "Fire department, boy scouts, and church and Mason, so many areas. What a devastating loss it was for our community. We just want to thank him for everything and our thoughts and prayers are with you."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be April 12, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
