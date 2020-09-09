County, city update at MCCC meeting

Fredericktown Alderman Rick Polete and Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green spoke at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting, Sept. 3.
Polete spoke first, saying the biggest thing going on with the City of Fredericktown right now is the placement of all residential and commercial electric and water meters.
"It's about a million dollar project," Polete said. "It's going to be an awesome thing because there won't be any miss reads, there won't be any late reads. Your meters are going to be read the same time every month and it should make for a lot of consistency throughout the city of Fredericktown for our electric and water meter readings and bills."
Polete said the new meters are going to be a great advantage to the community and a huge asset to the workers at City Hall.
"Next thing is we’ve been speaking to representatives of the mines over there, the cobalt mines," Polete said. "We are in the process of possibly annexing their property into the city of Fredericktown. That is going to double the size of Fredericktown, square foot wise, pretty close."
The next topic Polete brought up was the sports complex. He said it is pretty much complete and the city is getting ready to put a concession stand out for bid in the very near future.
"We do have an architect who has drawn up some plans for us, so hopefully this fall, this winter we can get that concession stand built, containing restrooms and storage and have that complex ready to go come spring," Polete said. "I’d like to get the high school baseball team out there this spring to kind of kick it off for us."
Polete then discussed the half cent sales tax, Prop P, passed for the fire and police complex.
"We’ve got enough sales tax stored up to make a down payment now, so we are going to be moving forward with that," Polete said. "You will probably see some ground breaking begin on that building in spring of 2021 hopefully, depending on how everything goes. That is pretty exciting that we are going to get a brand new police station and a major expansion to the fire station."
Polete said, if you drive by the current Fredericktown Fire Department, you will see a huge empty lot of which will be the location of the complex.
"Other than that, we are just like everyone else we are dealing with the COVID, ready for it to go away, and get things like the county fair and the Azalea Festival and things like that up and going again and try to get everyone up and going again as soon as we can," Polete said.
Green said things with the county are going fairly well. He said sales tax revenue has increased quite a bit this year.
"It was going flat until March hit and I guess a bunch of people bought toilet paper and food and after that they were buying guns and TVs with all this money going around," Green said. "I think we were up, at one point, 9 percent compared to last year, the sales tax revenue."
Green said, while sales tax revenue is going well, he is concerned about the gas tax. He said a lot of the money for roads comes from the gas tax and if that goes down, the percentage the county receives will be lower leaving the commissions wondering what next year will look like.
"We've been doing some new paving and some overlaying," Green said. "There is a problem hill going out to Amidon that there is just no way to fix, so it is going to get paved."
Green said the county has $300,000 to $400,000 left of the CARES Act Funds.
"We are still getting more applications coming in," Green said. "We might have to be a little more particular because it is surprising how fast the $1.4 million goes when you get into medical equipment and that sort of thing."
Green said the commissioners biggest priorities were the health department, hospital and some of the public services. He said, if there is money left at the end of the year, they may look into non-public entities.
In chamber business, President Tessa Rehkop had an announcement for the group.
"I’m super excited, several months ago we applied for the Scrap Tire Material Grant with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and we just found out that we were awarded the grant," Rehkop said. "It’s for picnic tables and benches for the Azalea Park and they will go under the Azalea Park Pavilion. It is 12 picnic tables and 12 benches. They are really nice."
Rehkop said the value of the grant is about $14,000. She said she would like to thank Vicki Moyers, the Fredericktown Azalea Festival Board and the City of Fredericktown for their parts in making the funding and project a success.
"I was kind of thinking, these picnic tables and benches are supposed to be here in a couple weeks, so they might actually be ready to go under the pavilion for our next meeting," Rehkop said. "So depending on what the case numbers are maybe we could have a socially distanced luncheon down under the pavilion in Azalea Park. It would be neat to have a luncheon on the new benches and tables."
The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 1 with the location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
