County, city update at MCCC meeting

Fredericktown Alderman Rick Polete and Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green spoke at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting, Sept. 3.

Polete spoke first, saying the biggest thing going on with the City of Fredericktown right now is the placement of all residential and commercial electric and water meters.

"It's about a million dollar project," Polete said. "It's going to be an awesome thing because there won't be any miss reads, there won't be any late reads. Your meters are going to be read the same time every month and it should make for a lot of consistency throughout the city of Fredericktown for our electric and water meter readings and bills."

Polete said the new meters are going to be a great advantage to the community and a huge asset to the workers at City Hall.

"Next thing is we’ve been speaking to representatives of the mines over there, the cobalt mines," Polete said. "We are in the process of possibly annexing their property into the city of Fredericktown. That is going to double the size of Fredericktown, square foot wise, pretty close."

The next topic Polete brought up was the sports complex. He said it is pretty much complete and the city is getting ready to put a concession stand out for bid in the very near future.