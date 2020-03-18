County officials briefed on COVID-19

"Because no one has been tested, we have no positives that we are aware of," Hunt said. "As you think about what does your staff do and especially as we look at schools being out two weeks minimum. How can you as the employer work with those that are needing to find alternative day care? This is something you may not have an answer to now but we are asking for people to think outside the box give us ideas."

Hunt said the community has access to a limited amount of test kits, but if they should become more available than what are right now they may have a drive through testing center set up.

"If you know someone that is a retired medical person that would like to be available to help in the event we have testing, have them call the health department," Hunt said. "We are starting to gather a list."

Hunt said it is called a novel virus, which means this strain of corona has never been seen in the world.

"That means that none of us have been exposed to this strain, so we are all susceptible to it," Hunt said. "We don't have immunities and it's just the complications from it, how well we can recover."

Hunt said the symptom check list includes, shortness of breath, a deep cough, gastrointestinal symptoms, and a fever greater than 100.4.