County officials briefed on COVID-19

Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt met with Madison County elected officials, Monday at the Madison County Commissioners Meeting.
Hunt said, ultimately the goal is for the county to be able to develop something which is considered a continuity of operations plan. She said this plan could be critiqued to be an all hazards plan but right now the focus is on pandemic type situation or specifically COVID-19, coronavirus.
"What we know today, there are no vaccines available to prevent on the market for COVID-19," Hunt said. "There are some that are being worked on and going through the process for testing which is to our benefit. But how long before that's available, probably not for about a year."
Hunt said antiviral medicines that are on the market are not known to be effective on COVID-19 meaning the healthcare tool kits used in the past will not work.
"What we have to look at is what can we do to limit the amount of exposure and flatten the curve so we don't have an overrun in our medical system beyond what they have the capacity for," Hunt said. "A lot of decisions are going to be made or have been made by those that have responsibilities. They are hard decisions and as a community and community leaders we need to respect their decisions and support their decisions, whether personally you agree with them or not."
Hunt said there is no way of knowing what the right decisions or the wrong decisions are until this is over.
"It's really important that we have a strong support of those that are having to make decisions," Hunt said. "These gentlemen (commissioners), school boards, health department boards, medical boards, all of these facilities are going to be making hard decisions. As a group we need to be supportive of that."
Hunt said COVID-19 is easily transmitted from person to person and those 60 years of age or older are considered more at risk to develop complications or death. She said those of any age who have or take medicines that could cause immunocompromised health conditions are also more at risk regardless of age.
"The outbreak, what will public health do, as the county health department administrator I have the authority under chapter 205 to go to the prosecuting attorney and request closing orders," Hunt said. "Am I go to do that, no I'm not. We have enough educated and responsible people in this community who can with given the 'think about this' will make responsible decisions."
Hunt said as of today (March 16) the Madison County Health Department has not been informed of any persons in the county being tested for COVID-19. She said all tests going through the state lab come through her and medical providers have been asked to inform the health department if they send a test to a private lab.
"Because no one has been tested, we have no positives that we are aware of," Hunt said. "As you think about what does your staff do and especially as we look at schools being out two weeks minimum. How can you as the employer work with those that are needing to find alternative day care? This is something you may not have an answer to now but we are asking for people to think outside the box give us ideas."
Hunt said the community has access to a limited amount of test kits, but if they should become more available than what are right now they may have a drive through testing center set up.
"If you know someone that is a retired medical person that would like to be available to help in the event we have testing, have them call the health department," Hunt said. "We are starting to gather a list."
Hunt said it is called a novel virus, which means this strain of corona has never been seen in the world.
"That means that none of us have been exposed to this strain, so we are all susceptible to it," Hunt said. "We don't have immunities and it's just the complications from it, how well we can recover."
Hunt said the symptom check list includes, shortness of breath, a deep cough, gastrointestinal symptoms, and a fever greater than 100.4.
"This was put in order of severity of the symptoms," Hunt said. "If an employee calls in and says that they are ill go through this and put a tick mark by if the employee and the symptom they are having, if it's a household member they are having to stay home with or find out if other household members have the same symptoms."
Hunt said having employers ask these questions and fill out the surveillance form will help the health department identify a potential outbreak.
"We are asking this as a cooperation, it is not a requirement, but we are asking this as a cooperation," Hunt said. "Every day if you could just fax it to us, we would appreciate it and this will help us identify if we have a potential outbreak."
Hunt said Madison County is experiencing a high incident of positive A and B flu cases. She said the biggest difference between flu diagnosis and COVID-19 is the shortness of breath.
"If you get to a point where you need to close your doors, think about alternative ways you can provide services," Hunt said. "Over the phone, what can be done on the internet, you know your operations."
Hunt said there is little known about how long COVID-19 can survive on different materials, but during a Harvard study in a controlled environment, it survived on metal and plastic for three days and on cardboard for 24 hours.
"When you think about handling paper, money, coins, think about what could be done to try and lessen that," Hunt said. "Of course it's always keep your hands away from your face as much as possible, cover your cough and sneeze, wash your hands frequently, all of those good things."
Hunt said it is important to keep yourself healthy by getting plenty of rest, keep a good nutritious diet and drink plenty of fluids.
"As we work through this we have to take care of ourselves," Hunt said.
