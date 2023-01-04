 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County officials sworn in to office

Madison County officials take oath of office

Retiring Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton swears into office (left to right) Prosecuting Attorney Michael James Ligons, Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, Recorder of Deeds Saundra Ivison, Collector Sarah Stephens, Treasurer Jessica Stevens, Associate Circuit Judge Daniel P. Fall, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann and County Clerk Don Firebaugh.

 Victoria Kemper

The new year brought with it a few new faces to the Madison County Courthouse. Eight county officials, three new to their positions, took their oaths of office, Dec. 30, in the historic Madison County Courthouse courtroom. 

Retiring Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton led the proceedings and began by welcoming the elected officials and the room full of people there to support them.

"It's an honor to be able to serve the community," Fulton said. "I've really enjoyed it, and I hope that everybody here will enjoy their job as much as I do."

The eight officials then gathered together and vowed to faithfully support and defend the constitution of the United States and the State of Missouri, as well as, faithfully carry out the duties of the offices of which they were elected.

Those taking their oaths include, Prosecuting Attorney Michael James Ligons, Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, Recorder of Deeds Saundra Ivison, Collector Sarah Stephens, Treasurer Jessica Stevens, Associate Circuit Judge Daniel P. Fall, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann and County Clerk Don Firebaugh.

