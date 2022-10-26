County still under Burn Ban until further notice

The emergency burn ban is still in effect despite the much needed rain the county received Tuesday.

It is important to note, just because it rained in the area does not mean the ground and under brush is saturated enough to prevent brush fires.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The Madison County Commission held an emergency meeting, Oct. 13, to issue the emergency burn ban and it was set for an indefinite period of time due to the current conditions.

Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens said, since the issuance of the burn ban, all three local fire departments in the county--Cherokee Pass Fire District, Fredericktown Fire Department and Marquand Fire Department--have been on calls, due to uncontrollable outside burning.

Outside burning during a burn ban order can result in a misdemeanor and fine of up to $500.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, thousands of acres are devastated by fires every year, putting lives and property at risk. The department goes on to say some of these fires are acts of nature, but many are caused by the careless burning of trash, yard waste, and refuse.

Stevens said, these conditions are the perfect storm. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and extremely dry underbrush can cause uncontrollable brush fires.

"In order to keep everyone safe, please abide by the burn ban and help us reduce the risk of uncontrollable fires," Stevens said. "We have already been on several calls since the ban has been put in place, and the losses have been devastating"