Voters in both the Fredericktown R-I and Marquand-Zion R-VI School Districts voted Tuesday (April 4) to elect three school board members for three years.

In Fredericktown, the voters chose Kenneth Lunsford along with incumbents Kristen Starkey and Jennifer Hale. Lunsford received 417 votes, Starkey received 332, Hale received 293, and incumbent Angela Souden received 276 votes.

In Marquand-Zion, incumbents Patrick Whitener, Danielle Rhodes, and Derrick Meek were all re-elected. Whitener received 42 votes, Rhodes received 43, Meek received 31, and Paige Dunn received 30.

Residents of both Madison County and Fredericktown also voted Tuesday on separate ballot measures aimed at imposing a 3% tax on marijuana purchases.

The city ballot measure read: “Shall the City of Fredericktown, Missouri impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Fredericktown, Missouri?”

The city measure passed 138-38.

The county ballot measure read: “Shall Madison County, Missouri impose a countywide sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Madison County, Missouri for the purpose of funding the general revenue?”

The county measure passed 460-105.