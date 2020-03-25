COVID-19 resources for seniors, veterans
COVID-19 resources for seniors, veterans

As Missouri’s advocate for seniors and veterans, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe encourages individuals and family members to utilize the following resources for COVID-19 related-health information and reporting related scams.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to advocate for Missouri’s seniors and veterans,” commented Kehoe. “Unfortunately, during challenging times there will be those who seek to prey upon the vulnerability or misfortune of others. Often their targets are seniors and veterans. I join Attorney General Schmitt and others encouraging Missourians to take care, and look out for, one another.”

Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline: 1.877.435.8411

The Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe

Phone number: 573.751.4727

Website: https://ltgov.mo.gov

Email: ltgovinfo@ltgov.mo.gov

Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Consumer Protection Hotline: 1.800.392.9222

https://www.ago.mo.gov/about-us/contact-us

Department of Health and Senior Services

Phone: 573.751.6400

Website: https://health.mo.gov/

Email: info@health.mo.gov

Missouri Veterans Commission

Veterans Crisis Line: 1.800.273.8255 (press 1)

Phone: 573.751.3779

Website: https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/index.php

Email: movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov

