COVID-19 resources for seniors, veterans

As Missouri’s advocate for seniors and veterans, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe encourages individuals and family members to utilize the following resources for COVID-19 related-health information and reporting related scams.
“It is both an honor and a privilege to advocate for Missouri’s seniors and veterans,” commented Kehoe. “Unfortunately, during challenging times there will be those who seek to prey upon the vulnerability or misfortune of others. Often their targets are seniors and veterans. I join Attorney General Schmitt and others encouraging Missourians to take care, and look out for, one another.”
Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline: 1.877.435.8411
The Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe
Phone number: 573.751.4727
Website: https://ltgov.mo.gov
Email: ltgovinfo@ltgov.mo.gov
Missouri Attorney General’s Office
Consumer Protection Hotline: 1.800.392.9222
You have free articles remaining.
Department of Health and Senior Services
Phone: 573.751.6400
Website: https://health.mo.gov/
Email: info@health.mo.gov
Missouri Veterans Commission
Veterans Crisis Line: 1.800.273.8255 (press 1)
Phone: 573.751.3779
Website: https://mvc.dps.mo.gov/index.php
Email: movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!