COVID-19 cases on the rise

COVID-19 cases within Madison County have been on the rise over the last week with Jan. 13 having an increase of 45 positive cases.

The Madison County Health Department, as of Jan. 14, has reported 219 cases of COVID-19 since the first of the year with 129 cases still active. This number has already surpassed the 195 cases reported during the entire month of December.

Last week, Marquand-Zion School District made the decision to go to virtual learning through Jan. 24 due to the amount of flu and COVID cases at the school.

In a post on its Facebook page, the school said the decision was made to mitigate the spread. The post asked parents to keep their children quarantined and if they had to be out to please have students social distance and wear a mask.

Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt released the following recommendations in a letter to the citizens of Madison County, Jan. 13:

To mitigate the current outbreak of COVID you will need to:

1. Wear a mask when you are unable to social distance.

2. Stay home if:

You have tested positive for COVID for a PCR, Antigen or a home test for 5 days minimum. You may return to your regular routine after 5 days if you have been fever free for 24 hours without any fever reducting medications, this includes sinus medications over the counter or prescribed and have significant improvement of your symptoms.

Wear a mask for 5 additional days when you are around others

3. If you think it is just a cold or sinus congestion, seek testing for COVID. Isolate from others, including your household members, until you receive negative results from this test. If the test(s) performed is positive for COVID, Influenza or any other respiratory illness, by isolating, you have reduced the potential spread of the virus.

4. All persons who have been potentially exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID should monitor for symptoms for 10 days from their last day of exposure to the positive person. It is encouraged they wear a mask during the 10 days when they are unable to social distance when around others.

5. Consider being vaccinated. All persons age 5 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

Should your employer require a letter from the health department for positive COVID test, you will need to obtain a test through your medical provider.

If we all follow these recommendations for the next 30 days, we can reduce the outbreak. Could the outbreak naturally run its course? Yes, but these prevention recommendations will reduce the current and immediate future cases that can lead to hospitalizations and deaths.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

