COVID-19 compared to the 1918 Spanish

"The COVID-19 pandemic originated in December 2019 and is still active today. Since the COVID-19 virus is still spreading, we have had four waves at this point in time, but we don't know how many waves will follow. The main reason the waves or spikes in coronavirus cases occur is because of human behavior. Being cautious by physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing lessens the likelihood of future waves."

Dr. Beyer also took a moment to answer a few questions regarding COVID-19.

How does corona virus mutate, change or cause a change in form or nature?

"When viruses infect you, they attach to your cells, get inside them, and make copies of their RNA, which helps them spread," Beyer said. "If there's a copying mistake, the RNA gets changed and thus mutates. Scientists call those changes mutations."

Beyer said the current delta variant is a mutation of the coronavirus, which is more infective and spreads more readily.

What is herd immunity and how is it achieved?