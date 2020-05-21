COVID-19 testing location opens

Doineedacovid19test.com says the program is part of the public-private partnership announced March 12 and eTrueNorth is working in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.

eTrueNorth says 95% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of a pharmacy. They said their vision is a future where consumers can access healthcare services at their local pharmacy.

"The entire process is designed to be as safe as possible," Hamby said. "When you pull into our parking lot for your test, you'll pull in to designated parking spots. One staff member will be outside to assist you, and they will be wearing full PPE, gown, gloves, face shield and mask."

Hamby said those coming to be tested will follow written prompts while the necessary information is collected before they are instructed to lower the window slightly for the test kit.

"You'll self-administer the test, seal everything back up in the bag and drop it into a tote," Hamby said. "It's all a very minimal contact situation. We will ship the kits off via FedEx to be processed and the patient will be notified of the results within two to three days."