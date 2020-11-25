COVID-19, things to consider this holiday season

From the time a person is exposed to the virus and they become ill can be 2-14 days. Some cases are not showing symptoms but are infectious. Some cases may have very mild symptoms or develop worsening problems. People in good health and the younger population are presenting with no or lessened symptoms but are still contagious and can spread the disease to others.

Isolation: Persons who have tested positive should remain in isolation until released by a health care professional. Isolation means you stay home except to obtain medical care. This is usually 10 days from onset of symptoms and requires fever free for at least 24 hours and significant improvement of symptoms, or if no symptoms, 10 days from the date your where swabbed for COVID-19.

Quarantine: Persons who have direct contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should refrain from going anywhere unless it is necessary. Persons who are in quarantine should talk with their employer before returning to work and follow their employer’s policy. The quarantine period is 14 days from your last direct contact to the positive person. If this is in the same household, the 14 days of quarantine will usually begin when the person in the home who is positive is released from isolation.

Prevention: