COVID-19, things to consider this holiday season

Remain mindful of COVID-19, please review the following as well as visit the CDC website for information regarding COVID-19 and holiday gatherings. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
As of November 23, 2020, Madison County has 869 positive cases to date. Madison County has had 5,502 negative test results. This is a duplicated count as some citizens have been tested more than one time. The current active cases number is 113. Of the positive cases, 58 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection. Madison County has had 16 COVID-19 related deaths.
For Missouri data on COVID-19 visit the MO Department of Health & Senior Services Dashboard at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus
Select the COVID-19 Dashboard icon, then select the COUNTY icon, then select JURISDICTION icon. This will provide the selection by county for informational data.
Many infections are contagious and precautions should be taken to limit the spread of the infection you might have. Contact your doctor.
As we enter into the holiday season and our COVID-19 cases are on the rise, we ask that citizens increase preventive measures to protect your family from COVID-19 infection. Before hosting or attending a gathering consider the following:
Am I or a family member not feeling well?
Have I or a family member been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 10 days? (Isolation)
Have I or a family member been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the past 14 days? (Quarantine)
Will the gathering space be adequate to maintain social distancing including while sharing a meal?
If going to a person’s home, has anyone in that household been ill with COVID-19 during the past 10 days? (Isolation)
Is anyone in that household been exposed to someone with COVID-19 during the past 14 days. (Quarantine)
Influenza vaccination is very important this year. The flu symptoms are basically the same as COVID-19. You can have both flu and COVID-19 infection at the same time.
Should you test negative for COVID-19, contact your doctor to be tested for flu or other infections. Follow their guidance on community activities including returning to work or school and prevention within your home if you are diagnosed with influenza or other infection(s).
People who feel sick should stay home:
- Do not go to work, school, or participate in activities that you will be around others
- Contact and follow the advice of your medical provider
- Stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours (1 day) without fever reducing medicines
- Persons who have been tested for COVID-19 because they have symptoms, must stay home until they receive their test results. If the test is positive, follow the guidance of your health care provider.
From the time a person is exposed to the virus and they become ill can be 2-14 days. Some cases are not showing symptoms but are infectious. Some cases may have very mild symptoms or develop worsening problems. People in good health and the younger population are presenting with no or lessened symptoms but are still contagious and can spread the disease to others.
Isolation: Persons who have tested positive should remain in isolation until released by a health care professional. Isolation means you stay home except to obtain medical care. This is usually 10 days from onset of symptoms and requires fever free for at least 24 hours and significant improvement of symptoms, or if no symptoms, 10 days from the date your where swabbed for COVID-19.
Quarantine: Persons who have direct contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should refrain from going anywhere unless it is necessary. Persons who are in quarantine should talk with their employer before returning to work and follow their employer’s policy. The quarantine period is 14 days from your last direct contact to the positive person. If this is in the same household, the 14 days of quarantine will usually begin when the person in the home who is positive is released from isolation.
Prevention:
- Continue to practice good hygiene
- Wash your hands with soap and water especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces
- Using hand sanitizer does not replace hand washing!
- Avoid touching your face
- Continue to practice social distancing
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible
- Strongly consider using face coverings while in public settings, and particularly when using public transit systems or public indoor facilities including retail businesses, restaurants, and places of worship. If your health does not permit you to wear face coverings for the length of time you will be inside a public facility, consider staying home. Children less than 2 years of age should never wear face coverings
Symptoms of COVID-19: High Risk Symptoms: New Cough, Difficulty Breathing or Loss of Taste or Smell, Low Risk Symptoms: Fever of 100.4 or higher, Congestion/Runny Nose, Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea, Sore Throat, Headache, Myalgia (Muscle Pain), or exposed to a COVID-19 Positive Person.
Testing: If you have at least one (1) of the High-Risk Symptoms and two (2) or more of the Low-Risk symptoms, OR You have any symptoms and are a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person. You should contact your Health Care Provider for evaluation. Persons who have been tested must self-isolate until they have received the test results. Should the test be positive, you will be provided with further guidance from your health care provider and/or the Madison County Health Department.
This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19. Call your doctor, Emergency Room, or report to 911 if you are requesting an ambulance or law enforcement if you have these symptoms.
Should you have questions regarding the COVID-19 or need assistance in obtaining health care, please contact your health care provider: Madison Medical Center Rural Health Clinic, 573-783-4111; Beyer Medical Group, 573-783-8875; Robbins Family Health Care, 573-561-2300; your health care provider or the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747 or Becky.Hunt@lpha.mo.gov.
Employers: If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, please contact the health department at 783-2747 or 24/7 number of 783-1131 immediately. The health department will assist you in controlling the spread of the virus.
School Districts: Check the symptoms of COVID-19. Call your child’s doctor if they have any of the symptoms. Do not send your child to school if they are ill.
Fredericktown R-1: The plan for COVID-19 mitigation is located on the Fredericktown R-1 School District website at fpsk12.org as well as a weekly update.
Marquand-Zion: All questions and comments should be directed toward the building principals. Scott Blake, Elementary Principal (PreK-5) or Sabrina Doublin, High School Principal (6-12), at (573) 783-3388 or by email at sblake@mz.k12.mo.us or sdoublin@mz.k12.mo.us. The Marquand-Zion School District continues to work closely with the Madison County Health Department. The school continues to do temperature checks when students get on the bus or enter the building. Visitors have been very limited in the buildings. The teachers keep reminding students to social distance.
Nursing Homes and other Congregate Living:
Nursing Homes and other Congregate Living places have clear guidance that must be followed. Contact the Long-Term Care or Residential Care facility for their current visiting status.
When Nursing Homes and other Congregate Living facilities are permitted to open their doors:
- Never visit if you are ill. There are a lot of diseases and virus that are contagious.
- For Churches and organizations that provide services and programs for these facilities, require all attendees to be well. Never visit if you are ill.
- Follow all requirements of the facility while visiting your loved ones.
