COVID-19 update

The Missouri Department and Senior Services is now notifying local public health agencies (LPHA) of all COVID-19 testing that has been done per county.

As of May 10, the Madison County Health Department would like to report that we have had 121 test results provided to us of residents tested. Of the 121, we have had 3 positive cases. The state will continue to report to the LPHA on a daily basis of test performed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

If you think you have been exposed to the virus or are symptomatic, please call your primary care physician or the emergency room for further instructions to be tested. If your symptoms are serious enough to call 911 and request an ambulance, please inform them of your symptoms or any known exposures to the virus. Help us protect our emergency services and professionals in the county.

Even though restrictions have been reduced, we would still like to remind everyone that the virus is still an ongoing pandemic and that proper precautionary measures should be followed. We recommend the continuance of practicing social distancing, good hygiene, and frequent disinfection. Also, strongly consider the use of face coverings when in public settings.

