COVID-19 vaccination event Friday at BREC

The Madison County Health Department made an announcement, Feb. 26, that a mass vaccination event is coming to town, March 5.
This is a Madison County event of which MCHD has partnered with to help bring more COVID-19 vaccines to the area.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 5, at Black River Electric Cooperative, and 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
In order to participate, individuals must register at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ for an appointment. All four steps must be completed to get an appointment time. The event ID is 4433.
The MCHD Facebook post said, if you do not see the date open for this event, they will email you when it is open. Then you have to finish all steps to obtain an appointment time.
If you cannot register online or if you have any questions, call the Missouri State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
Please note this event requires its own registration as it is not scheduled through the health department. If you registered through the health department on a separate occasion, you are not on the list for this event and must go to the state website or call the hotline to register.
MCHD released a statement regarding things to consider when it comes to COVID-19 and reminded everyone to remain mindful.
As of Feb. 28, MCHD reports that Madison County has had 1,478 positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed. This is laboratory confirmed cases for PCR and antigen testing.
"Consider being vaccinated when you are eligible to receive the vaccine," MCHD said. "It is important that you receive the same brand of vaccine for your second dose and you receive your second dose from the same provider. Vaccine for second doses is automatically shipped to the provider that provided you the first dose."
The statement also included a portion for informational purposes only.
"We appear to be reaching the end of the second wave of the pandemic but ask all to continue the recommended practices of social distancing, wearing a face covering or mask when you are in public settings and stay home if you are ill and consult with your family doctor," the statement said. "This will help us continue to reduce the number of infections. Missouri has had laboratory confirmed cases of the UK strain of the COVID virus. While this presents many unknowns, we will strive to keep you updated on vital information and recommendations as it is received."
MCHD said it is here to answer any questions or provide people with information regarding COVID-19.
For those who can not attend the mass vaccination event, MCHD currently has online registration and a designated phone line for those interested in receiving the vaccine through its facility at a different time.
When you call the health department (at 573-783-2747) follow the instructions to reach the line. Then please leave your name, date of birth, and telephone number clearly, twice.
MCHD said as it receives more vaccines, someone will contact you for an appointment.
Currently only individuals in 1A and 1B, tiers 1 and 2 are able to get vaccinations. Phase 1B-Tier 3 does not open until March 15.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the health department said. "This is a difficult time for everyone and we are doing our best to get more vaccine."
To be on the list for a COVID-19 vaccination at MCHD, visit https://www.madisoncountymohealth.com/covid-19
For more information about the mass vaccination event or about receiving a vaccine at another time, visit the Madison County Health Department Facebook page.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com