COVID-19 vaccination event Friday at BREC

"We appear to be reaching the end of the second wave of the pandemic but ask all to continue the recommended practices of social distancing, wearing a face covering or mask when you are in public settings and stay home if you are ill and consult with your family doctor," the statement said. "This will help us continue to reduce the number of infections. Missouri has had laboratory confirmed cases of the UK strain of the COVID virus. While this presents many unknowns, we will strive to keep you updated on vital information and recommendations as it is received."

MCHD said it is here to answer any questions or provide people with information regarding COVID-19.

For those who can not attend the mass vaccination event, MCHD currently has online registration and a designated phone line for those interested in receiving the vaccine through its facility at a different time.

When you call the health department (at 573-783-2747) follow the instructions to reach the line. Then please leave your name, date of birth, and telephone number clearly, twice.

MCHD said as it receives more vaccines, someone will contact you for an appointment.

Currently only individuals in 1A and 1B, tiers 1 and 2 are able to get vaccinations. Phase 1B-Tier 3 does not open until March 15.