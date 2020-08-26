COVID advice from MadCo Health Department

The Madison County Health Department would like to inform the citizens of the status of positive COVID-19 cases as well as the symptoms the positive cases are experiencing for our county.

The health department would also like to reiterate the protocol for positive cases and those who have been exposed as well as good hygiene practices to help reduce the risk of infection.

As of Aug. 24 Madison County has 82 positive cases of COVID-19. This is an increase of 49 positive cases in 9 days with 41 individuals in isolation and 200+ persons in quarantine. There are 6 posted notices of social gathering risks. Madison County has 41 individuals released from isolation and 5 persons have been hospitalized since March.

Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said of the current active cases they have identified, only 8 can be directly linked to known exposure. She said this is evidence of community spread.

"Positive cases are reporting cold or allergy symptoms," Hunt said. "If you are experiencing these symptoms, please isolate yourself and get tested. Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign including trouble breathing, seek emergency medical care immediately."

Hunt said symptoms of a new cough, difficulty breathing, change or loss in taste or smell, fever greater than 100.4, chills, shaking chills, congestion/runny nose, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, sore throat, headache, or muscle ache or any new symptom or worsening of a symptom is an indicator to speak with your physician.

The health department is still encouraging washing your hands often, frequently cleaning common surfaces, cover your coughs and sneezes, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering when in public facilities.

As a community, the health department is asking you to do the following:

Isolation: Stay home if you are sick. Get tested. Inform your employer or school.

Quarantine: If you are a direct contact of a person who is positive: Go to work if required by your employer and other wise stay home for time frame of your quarantine.

Employers: No person who is positive for COVID-19 be permitted to work. All persons identified as direct contacts to a positive must adhere to the CDC guidelines for essential workers who are direct contact to a positive.

ISOLATION

The time frame of isolation is usually 10 days but may be extended if your symptoms have not improved or worsened AND you are not fever free for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medicines.

Be forthcoming with the Health Department personnel of where you have been and who you have been around in the time frame requested.

Isolation steps to take: Stay home except to get medical care. Monitor your symptoms. If you have trouble breathing, seek emergency medical care immediately. Inform 911 or the Emergency Room or your doctor that you have tested positive for COVID-19. Stay in a separate room from other household members, if possible. Use a separate bathroom, if possible. Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets. Do not share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils. At all times, wear a mask when around other people, and maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more. Inform your employer or school, if applicable, of your test results and follow their policy for questions as to when you may return to the workplace or school setting.

QUARANTINE

Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without having symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, and monitor their symptoms.

Quarantine time frame is 14 days since the last date of exposure to the known positive contact. This date may be extended if you develop symptoms or have a positive test for COVID-19. You cannot test negative during this time frame and be released from quarantine. If you choose to be tested before you are released from quarantine, request the test on your 14th day of quarantine. You may not have symptoms, but still could be positive for the COVID-19 virus and contagious.

Be forthcoming with the Health Department personnel of where you have been and who you have been around in the time frame requested. If another health department has contacted you regarding being a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 person, follow these guidelines.

Close Contact is:

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

Quarantine steps to take:

Inform your employer or school if applicable of your test results and follow their policy for questions as to if/when you may return to the workplace or school setting.

Avoid all activities outside of the home including shopping, social gatherings, church services, family visiting, etc. If work permits do not go to work. If you must go outside your home or must work, at all time, wear face covering. Should you develop symptoms, inform your employer or supervisor immediately.

If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. Wear a mask when around other people and unable to social distance.

Access to information regarding COVID-19 can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

If you have questions regarding your illness, consult with you physician or call the Madison County Health Department. 573-783-2747 or after hours and weekends 573-783-1131