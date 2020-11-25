Another question was regarding the school districts and what measures they were taking to keep children and the community safe. The question even accused the school district of threatening to hold back students who do not return to school.

"We feel like our safety plan is working well at this point," a Fredericktown R-I School District statement said. "We have implemented many strategies to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Virtual instruction is difficult and we are seeing many students that are not successful with this platform. As a result of this, we are sending a few letters to parents/guardians of virtual students who have not turned in any work and are failing their classes. We are nearing the end of the first semester and it is to a critical point for students who are not doing their lessons."

The R-I District said it will not be holding back students for being virtual, but those students are being held to the same standards as students who are in-person and will have to turn in their assignments.