The Madison County Health Department held a COVID-19 Q&A, Nov. 19 to address questions submitted by members of the community.
"Thank you for taking the time out of your evening to tune into this presentation," Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said. "Madison County has experienced significant increase of COVID-19 positive cases over the past two months. As we begin the holiday season, be considerate of COVID-19 infections and how it is spread."
Hunt said, during the spring the county had very few cases. She said, from March through July Madison County saw 19 positive cases, Aug. had 136, Sept. 202, Oct. had 238 and as of the date of the Q&A Nov. had 207 new cases.
"Governor Parsons released guidance today (Nov. 19) that identify the risk level each county is in," Hunt said. "Madison County is in the Extreme Risk level."
The data is available at the MO Department of Health & Senior Services Dashboard at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus
During the questions portion one individual asked, "If a child tested positive for COVID and is supposed to be in isolation, are there any legal ramifications if a parent ignores the isolation order/recommendation and takes the child out in public?"
Hunt said she consulted with a local attorney and their response was "yes the parent could be held liable for knowingly exposing third parties to a known danger and health risk." She said they advised the liability could be civil with punitive damages or the risk of felony charges such as involuntary manslaughter for "recklessly causing the death of another."
Another question was regarding the school districts and what measures they were taking to keep children and the community safe. The question even accused the school district of threatening to hold back students who do not return to school.
"We feel like our safety plan is working well at this point," a Fredericktown R-I School District statement said. "We have implemented many strategies to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Virtual instruction is difficult and we are seeing many students that are not successful with this platform. As a result of this, we are sending a few letters to parents/guardians of virtual students who have not turned in any work and are failing their classes. We are nearing the end of the first semester and it is to a critical point for students who are not doing their lessons."
The R-I District said it will not be holding back students for being virtual, but those students are being held to the same standards as students who are in-person and will have to turn in their assignments.
"We offer a variety of extended time for students to turn in these assignments, but many are not taking advantage of this," The statement said. "We have found that many of our high school students are working jobs instead of working on their virtual classes. Face to face instruction is more effective and we do not want any students getting behind and/or not graduating on time."
Marquand-Zion Superintendent Scott Blake was present for the Facebook live and he said his district has been taking all the steps possible to keep staff and students safe.
Another question asked if the MCHD could report the number of current hospitalizations and general demographics about county residents who have passed away.
"We will only report cumulative numbers for hospitalizations, COVID-19 related deaths, positive case numbers, long term and residential care facilities and active case numbers," Hunt said. "Most hospitalizations are only known when we call to release persons from isolation at the end of the 10 days and the individual reports they have been in the hospital."
Two questions asked about the accuracy of the COVID-19 tests and why some people may be showing symptoms but testing negative until later or the whole family is sick and only half test positive.
Hunt said the level of infection can affect the liability of the test to detect the virus. She said, basically the more symptoms and sick you are, the more likely the results will be positive.
"The PCR test is the gold standard test," Hunt said. "If this test is positive you have COVID-19. The antigen test has a tendency to have higher false results. This is a 'rapid' test and is being utilized in nursing homes as well as other congregate areas."
Hunt said, if you test positive with an antigen it is recommended to follow up with your doctor for a PCR confirmation.
There was also a question regarding where to research the vaccines. Hunt recommended looking at the CDC website as well as the vaccine manufacturing companies.
One question brought up the lack of cooperation from the community and put into question why people are not isolating or quarantining when they are supposed to be.
"It is important to be forthcoming of your interaction when the health department calls to talk with you about positive results," Hunt said. "Not every person you have encountered is placed in quarantine. We utilize the CDC questionnaire for close contacts to identify persons who are deemed at risk of exposure."
Hunt said the focus needs to be on personal behavior and that it is up to each of us to take the protective measures seriously in order to protect ourselves and the entire community.
