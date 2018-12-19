Try 1 month for 99¢
Tractor Trailer crash

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 southbound ends with a tractor trailer inside a building Monday afternoon.

 Provided by Cherokee Pass Fire Department

A Poplar Bluff woman received minor injuries in a Monday afternoon crash that took place on southbound U.S. 67 south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at 3:55 p.m. when a southbound 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Steven R. Herrmann, 48, of Poplar Bluff, slowed to make a right turn and was struck in the rear by a 2018 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Eric T. Weaver, 45, of Cleveland, Arkansas.

The report says the tractor trailer then ran off the highway and into a building receiving extensive damage.

Angela Declue, 39, of Farmington was a passenger in Herrmann's vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center for minor injuries.

All involved were wearing their safety devices.

