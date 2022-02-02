Crash reduces Route OO to one lane

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an accident with minor injuries, Jan. 26, on Route OO.

According to the MSHP report, the accident occurred, at 2:55 p.m., when a 2005 Ford Explorer, traveling northbound on Route OO, 1.5 miles north of Junction City, driven by Dusty G. Halpin, 40, of Fredericktown, turned into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ricky W. Phillips, 59, of Fredericktown traveling south.

The patrol report says Phillips sustained minor injuries and was taken by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

According to the report, Brenda L. Ramirez, 56, of Fredericktown, a passenger in the Ford Explorer, sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Parkland Health Center.

Both drivers and the passenger were listed as wearing seat belts. Both vehicles were listed as totaled.

Emergency personnel were on scene for roughly 30 minutes. During that time Route OO was reduced to one lane.

