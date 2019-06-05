{{featured_button_text}}

Several individuals received injuries in two separate crashes last week.

Three were moderately injured in an accident the morning of June 1.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Micheal Henry, 45, of Farmington, was traveling northbound on Route 00, four miles north of Junction City when he attempted to pass another vehicle and failed to see a vehicle coming southbound driven by Scott Swan, 23, of Farmington.

The vehicles both attempted to avoid collision but ended up colliding on the road easement.

Swan sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Madison Medical Center by ambulance. Swan’s passenger, Carrie Fipp, 35, of Park Hills was also moderately injured and transported to Madison Medical Center by ambulance. Swan’s second passenger, Madison Waller, 14, of Park Hills also received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The report states that none of the individuals in Swan’s vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

In a separate incident, May 30, two Madison County residents were injured in a UTV crash on Route A west of Marquand.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:30 p.m. May 30, Will Clark, 21, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR west when he lost control of the vehicle. The Polaris went off the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Clark received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center. His passenger Landon Mills, 22, of Marquand, received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

