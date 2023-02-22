The Madison County MU Extension Council held its annual dinner, Friday night at Pinecrest Camp.

The evening began with a prayer and dinner prepared by the wonderful cooks at Pinecrest. Then, vice chair Beth Simmons thanked everyone for coming and explained the night's theme.

"Our theme tonight, when we started thinking about what we wanted to accomplish with this dinner, we started talking about community and in the word community is the word unity," Simmons said. "There are so many great organizations represented here, and when we all work together, we can accomplish so much more. That is why that is our goal is for this year. We want to all work together."

Simmons said, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce has already taken a step forward working together this year by hiring an executive director. The hiring was made possible with help from the city of Fredericktown and Madison County.

Simmons welcomed MCCC Executive Director Tessa Rehkop as the guest speaker for the night.

"Thank you so much for having me and asking me to speak tonight," Rehkop said. "I am really excited to take on this roll. I have been a volunteer for the chamber since 2016 and before that I worked at a chamber in St. Louis. I was born and raised in Fredericktown, so I feel very passionate about this position and helping the community."

Rehkop said, she moved away for a while, lived in different cities, but always felt like she was in another rat race.

"I really like our small town," Rehkop said. "I really missed Fredericktown and wanted to come back here because you really get a lot of support from the community."

Rehkop said, there is always something around here to get involved in and it is easy to feel like you are getting to be part of something big.

"For example, we decided we wanted to redo the round-about, put some landscaping out there," Rehkop said. "We knew nothing about landscaping or anything like that, but we had the trust of everyone to take on a task like that. I don't know if we ever really figured out what we were doing, but thankfully we have James (City Administrator Settle) who always steps up to help."

Rehkop said, now that the weather is improving, the round-about project should be finished soon. There are also plans to add a "Welcome to Fredericktown" sign in the center.

"I knew when I moved back I wanted to get involved with the chamber," Rehkop said. "That is because I really believe in our mission to make Madison County a great place to live, work and play."

Rehkop said, along with adding an executive director the chamber also added "together for all," at the end of its mission statement.

"That really goes along with the mission and the theme of tonight's dinner which is unity," Rehkop said. "That is our goal for the year, to really unify the town. I think that is the goal of the extension as well."

Rehkop said, she is hoping, with the power of information, she can make it easier for anyone to get involved. She plans to create a full list of all the volunteer organizations along with all the information needed to jump right in.

"We are trying to really get everyone to come together because together we can do so much more than we can apart," Rehkop said. "I know our community. We don't get a lot of funding for stuff, but what we lack in funding we make up for in our citizens volunteering their time and resources."

Extension Council Chair Rick Polete thanked Rehkop for speaking and said he feels it is very important to have a strong chamber of commerce in the community.

"When you look back at other communities, you can see how much of a difference it makes when everybody comes together for one purpose" Polete said.

Next, the group recognized its retiring council members from this past year.

"They served on the extension council, been to meetings, helped with fundraisers, you probably saw them at Freakytown out in front of the office," Polete said. "They work very hard to keep the extension council going, to make progress, to please the counties, to please the commissioners because that is where our money comes from, the county commissioners, so we want to keep them happy. We've got a great team."

Keith Myers,Twila Sanders, Kathy Stearley and William Wright were recognized for their time served on the MU Extension Council and given a big thank you from the crowd.

Next, Katie Baldwin, Brandon Hale and Beth Simmons were welcomed to their newly elected/appointed positions.

Polete welcomed Madison County Clerk Don Firebaugh saying how Firebaugh religiously comes to the banquet to swear in new members. Polete joked he does not know how many people Firebaugh has "sworn" at over the years.

"It is always a privilege to come down and do these things," Firebaugh said. "Thank you all very much for what you do, and I appreciate the help that you all provide for us and our community. Our commissioners could not be with us tonight, but I know they enjoy all the things you do also, so I will speak on their behalf."

Polete then told a "dad joke" about a bear running out of gas before moving on to the final recognition of the night.

"We want to recognize the leaders honor roll recipients tonight," Polete said. "The leaders honor roll program is intended to honor outstanding community leaders who have excelled in leadership efforts that support the University of Missouri Extension strategic direction and program priorities. We have two recipients of this honor tonight, Brenda Brewington and Kathy Stearley."

Polete thanked both Brewington and Stearley for the time and effort they put in on the extension council.

"Tonight was just really, really nice and I am glad we are starting the dinner up again," Polete said. "We have 40-50 people here tonight. That is a start, and hopefully we can continue this each and every year. The more people we have come and get involved, the better relationship we can build with extension and the chamber of commerce and with other entities in the community."

Polete said, it is an exciting time for the community with businesses growing, new businesses coming in, and new housing going up.

"I'm telling you, there are a lot of good things that are happening in the Fredericktown area," Polete said. "Fredericktown is growing, and it has been a long time since we could say that. It takes everybody's help to help this community grow."