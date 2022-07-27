Creating Origami at the library Victoria Kemper Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Ozark Regional Library employee Britin McCarter leads an origami class, July 22. Victoria Kemper During the second portion of the class, those who attended were able to make a sailboat, fish or sea turtle. McCarter handed out instruction sheets and offered help along the way. Victoria Kemper Some in attendance get the hang of the task quickly and are able to complete multiple designs. Victoria Kemper McCarter helps show a difficult step in the creation of the sea turtle origami. Victoria Kemper The class ends with beautiful creations. Victoria Kemper Related to this story Most Popular Area saddle club treasurer charged with stealing The treasurer of an area equestrian club is charged with felony stealing following reports alleging the woman used more than $4,000 of the clu… Smith helps fight administration’s secretive inflationary spending Last week, House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith (Mo.), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), and House… Belinda Lea “Bimbi” Lopez Belinda Lea “Bimbi” Lopez, 63, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born December 19, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of Leroy “B… Candidates for Prosecuting Attorney Republican voters in Madison County will be asked to choose between two candidates for Prosecuting Attorney during the Aug. 2 primary election… Madison County Commission Minutes June 27, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 21, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District … Candidates for Presiding Commissioner There are two contested local races in the Aug. 2 primary election. Both are on the Republican ballot. Arthur "Jay" Singleton Arthur "Jay" Singleton, 62, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born April 22, 1960, the son of Arthur W. and Wanda I. Singleton. Mona S. McDowell Mona S. McDowell, 68, died Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born October 25, 1953 in St. Louis, the daughter of Thomas Milton and Marjorie (Alle… Madison County Land Transfers WD: Firebaugh Incorporated to Fox Hollow Properties, LLCQCD: Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson to Ashley Kemp et alQCD: Seth Pegram & wife to… No fowl play in city limits The Fredericktown City Council discussed the possibility of allowing chickens inside city limits at its, July 11 meeting.