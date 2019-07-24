Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, announced the creation of the Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation. Haahr formed this interim committee to evaluate how local governments are determining taxes and are impacted by current tax policy.
“Missourians across the state have raised serious concerns on how counties access property tax values and the fairness of what is being taxed,” Haahr said. “While the General Assembly continues to ensure Missourians keep more of their hard-earned money, we will remain vigilant that counties are not in return deviously raising Missourians’ taxes.”
The Speaker appointed Assistant Floor Leader J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, to chair the committee. Eggleston also serves on the Ways and Means Committee, is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Internet Taxation, and serves on the Joint Committee on Tax Policy. In addition to his legislative duties, Rep. Eggleston is a small business owner of a consumer electronics store in his district.
Haahr continued, “Rep. Eggleston has taken an extensive look at our tax policy and I am confident he will lead this committee in asking a lot of hard questions regarding our state’s tax policies impact on local communities. I fully expect this committee to explore many different areas outside of county property assessments, continuing last session’s conversation on internet sales tax and also how local communities are stacking sales taxes.”
Speaker Haahr named the following members to the committee:
- Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville (Chairman)
- Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi (Vice-Chair)
- Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters
- Rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley
- Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis
- Rep. Chrissy Sommer, R-St. Charles
- Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic
- Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis
- Rep. Robert Sauls, D-Independence
- Rep. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City
Haahr added, “By reviewing the process of determining sales and property taxes, the Committee will provide the General Assembly with the full picture of how our state policies impact local communities. We know Missourians want to be a low tax state and what taxes they do owe, they want to know are calculated justly and correctly. We will protect Missourians in this area from the state level all the way down to our local government levels.”
