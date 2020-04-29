Creativebug
Creative Bug

Ozark Regional Library presents patron access to Creativebug.

By signing up for Creativebug with your library card you'll enjoy unlimited access to thousands of online art and craft classes. Watch these classes anytime, anywhere. Since the classes never expire, you can start and stop projects at your own pace. No pressure, just possibilities. Check out these classes by visiting ozarkregional.org and entering your library card number to login.

Remember: you can now register for a temporary library eCard number online.

