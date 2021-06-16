Creature Feature story time

Creature Feature is the second story time theme of the summer.
Join us for a story time program on animals, both real and imagined. We’ll be at the following locations:
• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, June 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 17 from 2-3 p.m.
• Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, June 18 from 2-3 p.m.
• Viburnum City Hall, June 22 from noon-1 p.m.
Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.