 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creature Feature story time
0 comments

Creature Feature story time

{{featured_button_text}}

Creature Feature is the second story time theme of the summer.

Join us for a story time program on animals, both real and imagined. We’ll be at the following locations:

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, June 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 17 from 2-3 p.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, June 18 from 2-3 p.m.

• Viburnum City Hall, June 22 from noon-1 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary James Hinsen
Obituaries

Gary James Hinsen

Gary James Hinsen, 68, formerly of Caledonia, Missouri, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born July 12, 1952 in Ironton, Missouri, a son of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News