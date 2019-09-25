{{featured_button_text}}
cross country

Fredericktown High School cross country medalists at Cape Central are, from left, Lyndan Gruenke, Andrew Starkey, Ava Laut, and Brayden Mullins.

 Provided by Coach Joe Garity

The Blackcats Cross Country team competed at Cape Central on Saturday, September 21.

The varsity and junior varsity boys ran the first race, with strong performances by many runners.

Lyndan Gruenke and Brayden Mullins both medaled in the varsity race, finishing in the top 20. Andrew Starkey also medaled in the jv race. The jv boys team of Andrew Starkey, Matthew Starkey, Elijah Rogers, Andrew Schnable, Clayton Martin, Isaac Pirtle, Garrett Marler, Caleb Jenkerson and Krystian Dennison finished 5th place overall out of 15 teams.

The jv and varsity girls finished the day, with Ava Laut earning a medal for finishing in seventh place in the jv race.

Seven runners also broke previous personal course records: Brayden Mullins, Noah Jenkerson, Lyndan Gruenke, Johnnie Hurst, Matthew Starkey, Ava Laut and Belle Hanshew.

This meet's Blackcat of the Meet awards go to Lyndan Gruenke and Ava Laut.

The Blackcats run at Oct. 5, at Notre Dame.

