Crowing of Sweetheart royalty

Mario Gomez represented the music department and also chose to talk about his mother. He said his mother has always been there to listen and support him.

"Someone that I love and has made a huge impact on me is my mom," Gomez said. "She is the right person to talk about in this moment."

Gomez said his mother has supported him as he got involved in singing classes and as he began to teach himself to play guitar.

"She is always there, listening to me, supporting me and helping me be stronger," Gomez said.

Danielle West represented FCCLA and chose her parents as her inspiration. She said they took her brothers and her out of a really bad situation and chose to adopt them.

"They already had two daughters around the same age as me and they still chose to take us in," West said. "They had foster kids coming in and out of their home, they had everything going on. They have influenced everything. They have loved us, spoiled us, laughed with us, cried with us, showed us to never let a horrible situation influence us."

West said her parents work so hard to make sure they grow up in a loving household and to always reach for the opportunities that come around.