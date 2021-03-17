Crowing of Sweetheart royalty

Mario Gomez and Ava Laut were chosen as the 2021 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 13. Danielle West and Colton Francis and Kaitlyn Mass and Garrett Graham were first and second runners up.
This year's theme was “Valentine's Day,” and during the ceremony candidates from several student groups had to speak about the purpose of their organizations and share with the judges someone who was a positive influence on them. The couples split the speaking tasks while one gave the purpose the other spoke of their positive influence.
According to FCCLA Adviser Cindy Mungle, the candidates were judged based on an interview, their public speaking skills, personality, poise, manners, character, service, and their organizational involvement. She said each candidate was judged individually and not as a pair.
Ava Laut represented Student Council and chose to talk about her mother.
"Throughout life I have realized family has always been there for me more than anyone else has, especially my mother," Laut said. "When it comes to someone who is a positive influence on you, it's her."
Laut said her mother always puts everyone before herself and is the most hardworking, caring, stable woman in her life.
"She’s been by my side since day one and during any struggles she has the best advice," Laut said. "Yes we have our ups and downs like anyone else does but the love we have never breaks. My family is what makes me who I am so always remember show your loved ones what your worth is to them like my mother does with me."
Mario Gomez represented the music department and also chose to talk about his mother. He said his mother has always been there to listen and support him.
"Someone that I love and has made a huge impact on me is my mom," Gomez said. "She is the right person to talk about in this moment."
Gomez said his mother has supported him as he got involved in singing classes and as he began to teach himself to play guitar.
"She is always there, listening to me, supporting me and helping me be stronger," Gomez said.
Danielle West represented FCCLA and chose her parents as her inspiration. She said they took her brothers and her out of a really bad situation and chose to adopt them.
"They already had two daughters around the same age as me and they still chose to take us in," West said. "They had foster kids coming in and out of their home, they had everything going on. They have influenced everything. They have loved us, spoiled us, laughed with us, cried with us, showed us to never let a horrible situation influence us."
West said her parents work so hard to make sure they grow up in a loving household and to always reach for the opportunities that come around.
"They've tried their hardest to make sure we've had the best life," West said. "My parents inspired me to adopt kids and take them in whenever I am older. Thanks mom and dad. I love you so much."
Colton Francis represented Beta. He said the mission of Beta is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among the high school students.
Garrett Graham represented FFA. He said the purpose of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential and premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Kaitlyn Maas represented the Music Department.
"The purpose of choir is to inspire and create, to come together as one voice, to learn through our songs and encourage future generations, to spread love and joy through choir and music," Maas said.
The candidates and their affiliated clubs include Grace Lewis and Carter Cheaney representing STUCO, Laut and Graham representing FFA, Maas and Gomez representing the Music Department, Emmalee Pierson and Andrew Jones representing DECA, West and Kole Politte representing FCCLA and Alyssa Sample and Francis representing Beta.
The judges were Wendy Golden of Sedgewickville, Mo., Sherry Mitchem of Oran, Mo. and Christy Hency of Chaffe, Mo.
