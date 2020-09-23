× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I heard a television minister recently preach on the topic of "crushing."

I’d never really thought about that subject before when it came to our individual lives, but it reminded me of items that we might use everyday. And what it takes in order for us to have them on hand. For instance, I remember growing up that my father, who owned citrus groves in Florida, was adamant about how we were to treat the oranges as we would squeeze them for orange juice.

You might not think it would make a difference; just squeeze until the juice comes out. But, if you squeezed/crushed too hard, you would also get the oil from the rind, which makes your juice bitter. A certain amount of pressure was necessary, but if too much was applied, the result made the juice worthless. Another example is the "crushing" of certain leaves and plants that provide us with spices. Items we use every day in our cooking. In most of these cases, much more pressure is applied to the beans/plants/leaves for the end result to be achieved. Thus, we enjoy the use of tasty additions to our recipes. Most of us have seen pictures of individuals stomping/crushing grapes. (Remember the television show where Lucille Ball is crushing the grapes in a barrel?) Not something that I would necessarily enjoy doing, but the juice that comes forth after the "crushing" is then used in the making of wines which we use in cooking and drinking.

Let’s take this idea in another direction for a moment. How many of us have endured times in our lives that seemed absolutely devastating? It seemed as though whatever the situation, we had been "crushed" beyond all hope. Yet, there are times that our Heavenly Father allows us to be "crushed" in order to get our attention and bring us to an even better relationship with Him. I’m not saying or suggesting that He caused the "crushing." Just that He can use the "crushing" to draw us into a closer walk with Him. If you are currently in a situation where you are feeling "crushed," just seek help, call upon the Lord and He will see you through. You might be amazed at the results after the entire "crushing" period is over.

