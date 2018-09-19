The clock is ticking. JP’s Midwest Cub-Arama is only one week away.
This week we would like to let everyone know a little about the events that are taking place that local folks can enjoy in addition to the wonderful displays of International Harvester/Farmall Tractors, Trucks, Equipment etc.
The national attention that JP’s Midwest Cub-Arama and Fredericktown has received is truly amazing as we start to celebrate our 17th year. The last few years the show brought displays in from 25 states and Canada - with many returning every year. Enthusiasts from coast to coast and come into our little town to take part in what they say is their favorite tractor show.
The Tractor Show will again be held in Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks the last full weekend of the month Sept. 28-30. The parks will start to buzz with excitement as it fills up on Thursday, which is used as a setup day. Then, Friday and Saturday, there are events scheduled from open to close each day, which is roughly 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next week's edition of the Democrat News will have a full schedule of events and all starting times.
RAFFLES – We will once again have a brand new Cub Cadet Lawn Mower to raffle off as well and tons of door prizes. Stop at the main pavilion for details and chances.
KIDDIE TRACTOR PULL - For any kid between the ages of 3-7 who can pedal the provided tractor. All participants will receive a ribbon and first and second place have top prizes for each age group.
CUB-ARAMA CITY WIDE YARD SALE. For anyone that is thinking of having a yard sale, this is the time. Anyone wishing to take part should contact 573-561-4524 or email jamiehargis573@gmail.com to be included on the Cub-Arama Community Wide yard sale list and map. The is a great chance to get a huge increase in people to see your treasures with all the tourist that will be in the community.
LOCAL CONCESSIONS - Delicious food available on site. Local fundraiser is a win/win. Eat and support a great cause at the same time.
DEMONSTRATIONS - Throughout Friday and Saturday we showcase live demonstrations on how equipment works, history of tractors and how to clinics on repairs, maintenance etc.
This is just a short list of exciting things happening right here next week. Also, it is not too late to still show off your piece of American history by entering your International or Farmall item. Keep in mind that ANY condition is welcome. In past the shows average about half and half on condition. There are those that have been restored to even better then original condition to those that come straight from the field to the display lines. The variety of appearance keeps thing more interesting. There is a small registration fee to bring items for display (to pay show expenses), but NO cost for spectators to come and see the greatest selection of IH items anywhere.
For more information on any of these items or with questions, please call Jamie Hargis at 573-561-4524. Keep an eye out for more Cub-Arama updates here.
