cub 2018

JP’s 18th Midwest Cub-Arama will once again feature displays of International Harvester/Farmall Cub and Cub Cadets from all over the U.S. 

 Democrat News file photo

September is already here and the countdown to JP’s 18th Midwest Cub-Arama has begun. 

Tomorrow marks two weeks until the set up day, but don’t be surprised to see trailers full of tractors rolling into town even earlier in the week. Set up day is Thursday (Sept. 26) and the two full show days are Sept. 27-28. 

The event will continue to be held in JC/Priest Parks right off the Court Square in Fredericktown.

This year’s show is looking to be another amazing event. Just to give you a taste of what to expect, here are a few of this year’s highlights:

Displays of International Harvester/Farmall Cub and Cub Cadets from all over the U.S. Also, don’t forget that any International Harvester/Farmall item is welcome to the show.

Kiddie Tractor pull to take place on Saturday.

Demonstrations will be throughout the weekend, anything from field demonstrations to how to fix minor problems on your tractor.

The parade is a great chance to see these wonderful tractors on the move.

Parade will be Saturday, (Full route and time will be in the next issue of the Democrat News) Plan now to come and watch the Parade of Power. These people travel many miles to show off their tractors. It is truly a great site when they are lined up in a parade.

Swap Meet is a nice chance to sell or trade extra IH items you may have or get a great deal on someone else’s.

City Wide Yard Sale, this annual event is back by popular demand. Plan your yard sales now. They City of Fredericktown will once again graciously waive the permit fee. Please call/text 561-4524 to put your address on the list (or email jamiehargis573@gmail.com).

This is a great chance to get all the out of town tractor show people to stop and check out your bargains. Free address list will be available Thursday –Saturday at the main pavilion in the park.

Concessions will be onsite and all are provided by local organizations. Delicious items at great prices. All support is needed. 

Keep an eye out in the Democrat News over the next two weeks for full schedule of events and parade route. Mark your calendars now to come down to JC Park the last weekend of the month.  

Tractor enthusiast travel from across the country will take part in the tractor show. Let us get together to show our local support and enjoy this exciting chance to relax and have a great family fun weekend right here at home. 

For more information contact Jamie Hargis at 573-561-4524 or check out the website at www.cub-a-rama.com

