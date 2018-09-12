Subscribe for 17¢ / day
cub 2017
Buy Now

JPs 17th Midwest Cub-Arama will be Sept. 28-29, at the Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks on North Main Street in Fredericktown. Last year nearly 150 tractors from 16 different states were on display.

 Democrat News file photo

September is already here and the countdown to JP’s 17th Midwest Cub-Arama has begun. 

Thursday marks two weeks until the set up day, but don’t be surprised to see trailers full of tractors rolling into town even earlier in the week.  Set up day is Sept. 27, and the two full show days are Sept. 28-29. The event will continue to be held in Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks, north of the courtsquare in Fredericktown.

There will be slight adjustments to set up location of some displays due to work being completed on park grounds – but this will not hinder any of the fantastic Farmall family fun which is planned.

This year’s show is looking to be another amazing event. Just to give you a taste of what to expect, here are a few of this year’s

highlights:

DISPLAYS of International Harvester/Farmall Cub and Cub Cadets from all over the U.S. Also, don’t forget that any INTERNATIONAL

HARVESTER/FARMALL item is welcome to the show.

KIDDIE Tractor pull will take place on Saturday.

DEMONSTRATIONS will be throughout the weekend, anything from field demonstrations to how to fix minor problems on your tractor.

PARADE will be a great chance to see these wonderful tractors on the move. It will be Saturday (Full route and time will be in the next issue of the Democrat News)  Plan now to come and WATCH the Parade of Power. These people travel many miles to show off their tractors and it is truly a great site when they are lined up in a parade.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

SWAP MEET is a nice chance to sell or trade extra IH items you may have or get a great deal on someone else’s.

CITY WIDE YARD SALE--This annual event is back by popular demand. Plan your yard sales now. They City of Fredericktown will once again graciously waive the permit fee. Please call/text 561-4524 to put your address on the list (or email jamiehargis573@gmail.com). This is a great chance to get all the out of town tractor show people to stop and check out your bargains. Free address list will be available Thursday –Saturday at the main pavilion in the park.

CONCESSIONS will be onsite and all are provided by LOCAL organizations. These are delicious items at great prices. All support is needed.

Keep an eye out in the Democrat News over the next two weeks for a full schedule of events and parade route.

Mark your calendars now to come down to JC Park the last weekend of the month. Last year there were nearly 150 tractors from 16 states in our small community. Let us get together to show our local support and enjoy this exciting chance to relax and have a great family fun weekend right here at home. 

For more information, contact Jamie Hargis at 561-4524 or check out the website at www.cub-a-rama.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments