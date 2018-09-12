September is already here and the countdown to JP’s 17th Midwest Cub-Arama has begun.
Thursday marks two weeks until the set up day, but don’t be surprised to see trailers full of tractors rolling into town even earlier in the week. Set up day is Sept. 27, and the two full show days are Sept. 28-29. The event will continue to be held in Azalea and Wanda Priest Parks, north of the courtsquare in Fredericktown.
There will be slight adjustments to set up location of some displays due to work being completed on park grounds – but this will not hinder any of the fantastic Farmall family fun which is planned.
This year’s show is looking to be another amazing event. Just to give you a taste of what to expect, here are a few of this year’s
highlights:
DISPLAYS of International Harvester/Farmall Cub and Cub Cadets from all over the U.S. Also, don’t forget that any INTERNATIONAL
HARVESTER/FARMALL item is welcome to the show.
KIDDIE Tractor pull will take place on Saturday.
DEMONSTRATIONS will be throughout the weekend, anything from field demonstrations to how to fix minor problems on your tractor.
PARADE will be a great chance to see these wonderful tractors on the move. It will be Saturday (Full route and time will be in the next issue of the Democrat News) Plan now to come and WATCH the Parade of Power. These people travel many miles to show off their tractors and it is truly a great site when they are lined up in a parade.
SWAP MEET is a nice chance to sell or trade extra IH items you may have or get a great deal on someone else’s.
CITY WIDE YARD SALE--This annual event is back by popular demand. Plan your yard sales now. They City of Fredericktown will once again graciously waive the permit fee. Please call/text 561-4524 to put your address on the list (or email jamiehargis573@gmail.com). This is a great chance to get all the out of town tractor show people to stop and check out your bargains. Free address list will be available Thursday –Saturday at the main pavilion in the park.
CONCESSIONS will be onsite and all are provided by LOCAL organizations. These are delicious items at great prices. All support is needed.
Keep an eye out in the Democrat News over the next two weeks for a full schedule of events and parade route.
Mark your calendars now to come down to JC Park the last weekend of the month. Last year there were nearly 150 tractors from 16 states in our small community. Let us get together to show our local support and enjoy this exciting chance to relax and have a great family fun weekend right here at home.
For more information, contact Jamie Hargis at 561-4524 or check out the website at www.cub-a-rama.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.