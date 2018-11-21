Try 3 months for $3

In September, Mark Twain National Forest employees attended the Greater St. Louis Area Council Cub Launch at the Beaumont Scout Reservation, near High Ridge, Missouri. 

Cub Launch is a one-day event where kids can experience all kinds of activities associated with Cub Scouting. This event is perfect for brand new Cub Scouts as well as any Cub Scout who just wants to spend a fun day Scouting. By participating, the boys and girls could earn the Bobcat requirement, the first advancement a Cub Scout can get.

Mark Twain National Forest employees demonstrated how the Forest Service fire engine and water pump worked. The Cub Scouts met real wildland firefighters and were able to try on firefighting protective clothing and gear. When done with that, they could play a trivia game about national forests and try to win some Smokey Bear gear. Finally, all Cub Scouts who were interested in being bat champions were able to enter a free drawing for a bat box.

