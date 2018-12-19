Try 1 month for 99¢

Youth of Marquand will have a scouting opportunity once again as Cub Scouts has returned to town. Cub Scout Pack 3106 will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 8 at the Marquand-Zion School Cafeteria. 

Marquand's rich history was not forgotten with the forming of the pack as the number 3106 was chosen with "06" prominently at the end to signify the incorporation of the town in 1906.

The pack currently has 13 youth members from first to fifth grade and is open to all youth ages 5 to 10 with an interest in learning, exploring, adventure and the outdoors.

"Cub Scouts is about more than just teaching children a new skill or going camping," Ozark Trailblazers District Executive Adam Hinds said. "It's about helping kids to be productive members of society, giving them something to rally around, providing them a program that helps with developing their character and instilling in them positive attributes that make them productive citizens and future leaders."

Hinds said a large part of the mission of Scouts is service of others.

"As the pack grows, I expect that they will become more heavily involved in their community as a unit and will become a visible staple of pride within the town of Marquand and Madison County," Hinds said. 

There are four primary goals of scouting; citizenship, character, personal fitness and leadership. The methods of Cub Scouts are living the ideals, belonging to a den, advancement, family involvement, activities, serving the community and the uniform.

"Later on the lessons learned by scouts as children encourage community involvement when they are adults,"Ozark Trailblazers District Training Chairman Deena Ward said. "Scouts offers so many opportunities and all of them are fun. Scout me in!"

Ward said scouting is her family and that every member of her household is involved in some way.

"We have developed very special friendships with other scouts all over Southeast Missouri, the United States and the world," Ward said. " The character principles taught in scouting reinforce the values we wanted our children to learn to be productive adults in society."

Ward said scouting gives her whole family a common interest to enjoy the outdoors together in many ways.

"I'm passionate about scouting because so many times I hear parents say 'schools should be teaching basic life skills' and honestly I don't think schools should teach it when there is an awesome program like scouting that does," Ward said. "We have trained passionate adults ready to teach your child how to change a tire or the oil, balance a checkbook, sew or cook."

Scouting currently offers more than 135 merit badges for children to earn ranging from American business to woodworking. There are also opportunities to earn college scholarships and summer employment.

"The pack is charted by the Marquand Development Group and will be led by Crystal Stephens, Cindy Reimler and several other parents who have risen to the challenge of leading the unit with grace and excitement," Hinds said.

More information about Cub Scouts can be found at cubscouts.org or stlbsa.org

Parents interested in the program can contact Crystal Stephens at 573-561-4501 or Adam Hinds at 573-321-4501 or fill out an application at stlbsa.org/join

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

