It’s that time of year when people begin to prepare their lawns, gardens, and farms for planting.

I see people thumbing through packets of seeds, trying to decide which ones to purchase. It may be for beautiful flowers that will bloom later in the year, or veggies that they can prepare with meals or share with others.

Who doesn’t enjoy a fresh cucumber or tomato? Yum! Makes my mouth water even thinking about it.

If not seeds to plant and watch grow, maybe it is someone looking for shrubs that help adorn the landscape of their homes.

I enjoy watching HGTV and the remodeling of homes and yards, but I can’t help but think of the practicality of some of the outdoor designs. Oh, they are beautiful to look at, but do the designers ever consider the maintenance that it takes for the upkeep? Not everyone has a crew to help with caring for the desired look. Yet we all enjoy seeing the results of whatever we have chosen for our particular situation and delight in seeing each and every blossom as they appear.

Then there are the farmers preparing their fields for the crops which supply them with grain to sell or feed for their own livestock. Or the groves of citrus, the vineyards of grapes and other fruits that require certain attention in order to produce crops. The ground must be cultivated with tilling, seeding, fertilizing, and preparation in order for any of these to become mature and produce.

Life is no different. Regardless of ages, we must all constantly continue to "cultivate" our minds in order to stay relevant and updated.

Seniors have experienced much in their lifetimes and have years of knowledge that can and should be shared. We must keep our bodies active so we don’t become stagnant or neglectful. It is easy to do as we grow older, but important that we not allow that to happen.

Our spirits must be renewed and "cultivated" as well. So, as spring quickly approaches, take time to cultivate (prepare) the areas of your minds and bodies for a fresh start to this new year.

And don’t forget to set your clocks FORWARD this coming weekend.