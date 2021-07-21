Current River State Park, Roger Pryor Pioneer Backcountry to host public information meeting July 31

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Current River State Park on Saturday, July 31.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the barbecue house. The barbeque house is the screened-in picnic area, located to the left of Current River Lodge in the main area of the park.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.