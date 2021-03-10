Dairy through the life stages: New dietary guidelines

In March we celebrate National Nutrition Month, and what better time to take a closer look at the newly released 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)?

Every 5 years, the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture roll out recommendations that outline how Americans should eat. These guidelines help promote health and wellness among the US population, as well as provide guidance to federal feeding programs.

With each new version of the DGAs, dairy has maintained a place as its own food group, given the unparalleled nutrient benefits it provides. The latest edition focuses on nutrition through each life stage, and lists guidelines for children birth to 23 months, as well as for pregnant and lactating mothers. The recognition that these groups have special nutrient needs provides additional evidence that dairy fits into eating patterns across all life stages.

Being a new parent can come with worry and concern about making the best choices for your child’s well being, including what foods to offer and when. Before the latest release, the guidelines did not provide specific recommendations for birth-23 months of age. The addition offers guidance to parents and caregivers that is backed by science. Beginning at 6 months of age, dairy has a place at the table.