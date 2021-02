The annual Hoops with Our Heroes event brings heroes of all forms back to the basketball court, March 6.

Spectators are invited to come out and root for their favorite team at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the games beginning at 5 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children not in school are free.

All proceeds benefit Heroes on Holiday Patrol, Shop with a Hero.

