David Mayberry
David Mayberry

David Mayberry, 62, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 19, 1958 in Waynesville, Missouri, son of Paul and Iannes (Burton) Mayberry.

Mr. Mayberry married Ginger Bowen September 9, 2008. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include Mr. Mayberry's mother Iannes of Fredericktown; sons Blaine Pipkin of Marston, MO and Nicholas Pipkin of the home; daughter Samantha Bowen (Jason Elbrecht) of Sedgewickville, MO; grandchildren Courtney Dacus of Jonesboro, AR, Kaitlyn Pipkin of Portageville, MO, Nathan Pipkin and Sabrina Pipkin, both of New Madrid, MO, and Lia Fain and River Fain, both of Sedgewickville, MO; great-grandchildren, Eden and Magnolia Dacus of Jonesboro, AR, and Axel and Ace Warren of Portageville, MO; sister Pam Pizzaro of Potosi, MO; and brothers, Junior Mayberry of Bismarck, MO, Sonny Fraizer of Lebanon, MO, and Gary Fraizer of Philadelphia, PA.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul Mayberry.

David worked as a psychiatric tech and transporter at the Missouri State Hospital. He was a natural born caregiver. He loved his family fiercely.

A Celebration of Life service was held at Copper Mines church August 29, 2021.

Arrangements were under the care of Liley Funeral Homes in Patton, MO.

