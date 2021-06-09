 Skip to main content
Dayspring Bible Camp June 14-18
The year 2020 was a rough one for the Fredericktown Day Camp. The camp was canceled because of the pandemic.

But the day camp is back in 2021 with appropriate virus considerations. The dates for this year are June 14-18. The location is Dayspring Bible Camp, 4 Collins Ln., Ironton. The camp is free.

Some of the activities at the day camp include: boating, water sliding, swimming, fishing, bows and arrows, and BB guns. Each day will include a Bible lesson. There will be an opportunity to earn awards for memorizing verses. A lunch will be served.

Though most of the campers will be children ages 6 to 16 years from the Fredericktown area, children from other locations are also welcome.

For more information including instructions for attendees, call Tina at 636-388-3305 or go to www.DayspringBibleCamp.org.

The day camp is sponsored by Believers Bible Chapel and other similar churches.

