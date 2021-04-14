DEA Announces 20th Take Back Day

Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 24 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 20th opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for April 24. At its last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.