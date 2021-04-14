 Skip to main content
DEA Announces 20th Take Back Day
DEA Announces 20th Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Event

The Prescription Drug Take Back Event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 24 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy. Pictured, from left, are SRO Jacob Musgrove, SRO Dave Lewis, KABMS Social Worker Dana Barton, KABMS Counselor Kevin Asberry and SRO Jordan Myers.

 Victoria Kemper

Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 24 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 20th opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 20th Take Back Day is scheduled for April 24. At its last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Dana Barton at 573/783-6555 ext. 406 and Amy Long 573/783-3628 ext. 207.

