DEA Announces 21st Take Back Day

Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs Oct. 23 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 21st opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.
With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 21st Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 23.
At its last Take Back Day in April, the DEA collected 420 tons of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 7,200 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 23 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Dana Barton at 573/783-6555 ext. 406.