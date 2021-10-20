DEA Announces 21st Take Back Day

Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs Oct. 23 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 21st opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 21st Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 23.

At its last Take Back Day in April, the DEA collected 420 tons of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 7,200 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.