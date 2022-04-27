DEA Announces 22nd Take Back Day

Fredericktown Safe and Drug Free Schools and Community Coalition along with the Fredericktown Police Department are taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 30 at Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Coalition, the Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 22nd opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy at 1025 MO 72 in Fredericktown.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

According to a press release from the DEA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Dana Barton at 573/783-6555 ext. 406.

