Dean’s List of MAC students released

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2020 semester.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must
- earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
- be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
- have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.
Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Fredericktown, Missouri
- Nicolas C. Adams
- Nehemiah I. Brubacher
- Caleb M. Cooper
- Madison E. Dorsey
- Elie C. Fischer
- Chloe M. Forsythe
- Katelyn C. Francis
- Angela D. Garrity
- Dana M. Griffon
- Lily C. Hovis
- Katelyn M. Kelly
- Nicole K. Lawrence
- Elizabeth A. Mooney
- Clayton D. Presson
- Daniel J. Renshaw
- Austin L. Smith
- Lauren K. Wagganer
- Samantha J. Warren
- Zoe M. Weekley
The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Fredericktown, Missouri
- Natalie A. Burns
- Mackenzie L. Casey
- Bret L. Chitwood
- Aaron B. Cooper
- Evann N. Davis
- Jessica L. Dugge
- Maya S. Francis
- Aaron L. Ishmael
- Emily M. Lord
- Millie G. McDowell
- Seth D. Miller
- Cierra A. Myers
- Lidia K. Myers
- Victoria E. Peppers
- Alyssa M. Pierson
- Lily T. Pirtle
- Emily R. Rees
- Chelsi L. Robertson
- Breanna E. Settle
- Grant M. Shankle
- Alexius C. Sikes
- Kayleigh M. Slinkard
- Lane A. Wagganer
- Megan L. Wells
Marquand, Missouri
- Kasey M. Davis