 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean’s List of MAC students released
0 comments

Dean’s List of MAC students released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2020 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must

  • earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades,
  • be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and
  • have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown, Missouri

  • Nicolas C. Adams
  • Nehemiah I. Brubacher
  • Caleb M. Cooper
  • Madison E. Dorsey
  • Elie C. Fischer
  • Chloe M. Forsythe
  • Katelyn C. Francis
  • Angela D. Garrity
  • Dana M. Griffon
  • Lily C. Hovis
  • Katelyn M. Kelly
  • Nicole K. Lawrence
  • Elizabeth A. Mooney
  • Clayton D. Presson
  • Daniel J. Renshaw
  • Austin L. Smith
  • Lauren K. Wagganer
  • Samantha J. Warren
  • Zoe M. Weekley

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown, Missouri

  • Natalie A. Burns
  • Mackenzie L. Casey
  • Bret L. Chitwood
  • Aaron B. Cooper
  • Evann N. Davis
  • Jessica L. Dugge
  • Maya S. Francis
  • Aaron L. Ishmael
  • Emily M. Lord
  • Millie G. McDowell
  • Seth D. Miller
  • Cierra A. Myers
  • Lidia K. Myers
  • Victoria E. Peppers
  • Alyssa M. Pierson
  • Lily T. Pirtle
  • Emily R. Rees
  • Chelsi L. Robertson
  • Breanna E. Settle
  • Grant M. Shankle
  • Alexius C. Sikes
  • Kayleigh M. Slinkard
  • Lane A. Wagganer
  • Megan L. Wells

Marquand, Missouri

  • Kasey M. Davis
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Martin Aumann
Obituaries

Craig Martin Aumann

Craig Martin Aumann, 69, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. He was born September 24, 1951 in Highla…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News