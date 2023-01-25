Dean’s list of MAC students released

PARK HILLS, Mo. – The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2022 semester. Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573- 518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu. Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.
The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
McCoy R. Clark
Katie R. Crites
Samantha A. Foss
Belle E. Hanshew
Hunter T. Hennen
Emily M. Kuehl
Ava M. Laut
Jayleigh R. Leonard
Hayleigh R. Locke
Julianna R. Miller
Jadon L. Polete
Jada M. Reagan
Rylie J. Rehkop
Kezaray B. Rogers
Caleb J. Sarakas
Autumn N. Spain
Toni R. Summers
Makayla D. Tourville
Rilee E. Watson
John I. Yount
The following local students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Makayla D. Bowman
Jordan D. Cook
EmmaLea J. Cooper
Chaley M. Dry
Kiley M. Elders
Ivannah L. Foley
Laci R. Francis
Larissa J. Kemp
Curtis L. Lewis
Ryleigh M. Long
Gabrielle J. McFadden
Brayden A. Mullins
Johna A. Pruitt
Sophia L. Rehkop
Chelsi L. Robertson
Danielle A. Rodgers
Shayna L. Russom
Callie D. Slinkard
Kayleigh M. Slinkard
Brittney A. Stumbaugh
Adrianna N. Whitmore
Keiden O. Wright