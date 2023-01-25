 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean’s list of MAC students released

PARK HILLS, Mo. – The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2022 semester. Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573- 518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu. Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students from Fredericktown maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

McCoy R. Clark

Katie R. Crites

Samantha A. Foss

Belle E. Hanshew

Hunter T. Hennen

Emily M. Kuehl

Ava M. Laut

Jayleigh R. Leonard

Hayleigh R. Locke

Julianna R. Miller

Jadon L. Polete

Jada M. Reagan

Rylie J. Rehkop

Kezaray B. Rogers

Caleb J. Sarakas

Autumn N. Spain

Toni R. Summers

Makayla D. Tourville

Rilee E. Watson

John I. Yount

The following local students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Makayla D. Bowman

Jordan D. Cook

EmmaLea J. Cooper

Chaley M. Dry

Kiley M. Elders

Ivannah L. Foley

Laci R. Francis

Larissa J. Kemp

Curtis L. Lewis

Ryleigh M. Long

Gabrielle J. McFadden

Brayden A. Mullins

Johna A. Pruitt

Sophia L. Rehkop

Chelsi L. Robertson

Danielle A. Rodgers

Shayna L. Russom

Callie D. Slinkard

Kayleigh M. Slinkard

Brittney A. Stumbaugh

Adrianna N. Whitmore

Keiden O. Wright

