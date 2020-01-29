{{featured_button_text}}
The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2019 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown:

  • Connor M. DeFrancesco
  • Matthew W. Ferrell
  • Amaris H. Fischer
  • Elie C. Fischer
  • Chloe M. Forsythe
  • Angela D. Garrity
  • Lily C. Hovis
  • Amber D. Huckaba
  • Tiffene J. Lindley
  • Regina D. Mills
  • David K. Settle
  • Toni R. Summers
  • Katrina M. Tinnin
  • Lauren K. Wagganer
  • Joni M. Warren
  • Amber L. Wilkinson

Marquand:

  • Kimberly N. Weekley

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Fredericktown:

  • Malyn L. Adams
  • Kelsey M. Armes
  • Erika A. Burns
  • Matthew C. Clifton
  • Angela M. Croney
  • Madison E. Dorsey
  • Tiffany J. Graham
  • Dana M. Griffon
  • Heather L. Harper
  • Abigail B. Hendrix
  • Jade D. Jagelovicz
  • Zachary A. Keller
  • Nicole L. Knobeloch
  • Jenna R. Martindale
  • Sasha A. McClure
  • Millie G. McDowell
  • Jacob R. Militzer
  • Seth D. Miller
  • Caitlyn C. Morgan
  • Ricky W. Phillips
  • Allie S. Pickert
  • Anna J. Pickert
  • Daniel J. Renshaw
  • Josie L. Tripp
  • Tyler E. Ury
  • Megan L. Wells
  • Alex M. Young

Marquand:

  • Mackenzie L. Lord

