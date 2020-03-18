Declawing the deep state

So, earlier this week, when the United States Congress claimed they were voting on reforms to this program I was eager to see what these strong reforms were and how they were going to protect the American people from illegal spying. Sadly, after reading the bill, I couldn’t find a single meaningful reform. Two of the major “reforms” it touted have already been standard practice for years. The other “reforms” were poorly written or riddled with loopholes. The bill did not contain anything approaching stronger protections for Americans’ Constitutional rights or tighter control over their personal information from data collection. In other words, no part of this bill would have stopped what happened to President Trump in 2016 or any Americans who worked on his behalf.

This didn’t have to be the case.

I introduced an amendment that would have properly reigned in the FISA program by expanding due process protections for all Americans and especially those who are outspoken in their political beliefs. It has long been said that sunlight is the best disinfectant, and that was my thinking when trying to rewrite this bill. My amendment would have required government bureaucrats to seek additional approval from a federal court for surveillance applications. This added layer of protection would ensure that all Americans remained protected.