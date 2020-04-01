DED activates network to aid employers

The Missouri Department of Economic Development activated a statewide network of more than 400 local economic development groups to answer questions and offer assistance to employers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19). Employers that are considering full or partial shutdowns in connection with the virus have access to a number of state and federal programs that may be able to help.

“We want employers to know that there’s someone they can call that will help navigate all the options available during these difficult times,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “DED’s regional teams, our partners across state government and at economic development organizations throughout the state are here to help.”

“We are here to help our businesses, both large and small, to discuss their options during this challenging time,” said Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui. “From helping businesses retain employees and recover quickly through the Shared Work program, to assisting with UI tax extensions, our mission is to promote economic vitality for all Missouri businesses.”