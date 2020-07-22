DED announces grant funds for small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced a new Small Business Grant Program which could provide up to $30 million for Missouri small businesses. It was designed to provide relief to small businesses and family-owned farms for reimbursement of costs of business interruption caused by required closures due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This virus isn’t going away, and we have to protect both the lives and the livelihoods of Missouri workers, families and children,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Thanks to today’s action by the Governor we are not only reinvesting in our economy, but building up the success and safety of our state over the long term.”

This program also factors in $7.5 million for family-owned farms and family farm corporations. Those participating in the production of agricultural crops, livestock or livestock products, poultry or poultry products, dairy products, or horticulture products are eligible for this grant.