DED representatives speak at chamber luncheon

Burner said the division head, Rod Dickson, likes to say his staff was cut by 75 percent, but most people try to go the other way. He said they try to grab power but instead, he chose to be laser focused.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"What we found other states were doing a much better job at was helping businesses recruit, retain and train their employees," Burner said. "We weren't doing a very good job at that, so we took all that stuff and moved it into what we are calling Missouri One Start."

Burner said Missouri One Start helps companies ramp up faster during an expansion by helping with recruitment, pre-employment screenings and training. He said they customize the services to the needs of the employer working closely with the community and technical colleges.

"It's a lot of the same things we were doing in the past but we have moved it under one roof," Burner said. "This is a really exciting department for us," Burner said. "We are putting a lot of time and energy into making sure that there is some branding about Missouri One Start, and there is some awareness out there."

Burner said the reason he joined the department was because of the reallocation of employees. He said before there were six or seven employees located out of Jefferson City covering the whole state.