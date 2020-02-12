DED representatives speak at chamber luncheon

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for its first luncheon of the year, Feb. 6 at Black River Electric Cooperative.
The group heard from Shad Burner and Sandra Cabot from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Burner, who is the regional manager, and Cabot, who is a project manager, represent 25 counties, including Madison County, in the southeast region.
"About a year, two years ago, there was a realignment of the whole department," Burner said. "Historically the department had about seven or eight hundred employees with several different divisions. Now we are down to about 175 employees."
Burner said the realignment was to really become laser focused, customer centric, regionally targeted, data driven and one team.
"Our department director is really into making sure that these things are at the forefront of every decision we make and everything we do," Burner said. "The reason we are doing that is historically, from an economic development stand point, Missouri has ranked middle of the pack and fairly poor in the Midwest."
Burner said states such as Alabama and Tennessee have done a much better job at recruiting and growing companies than Missouri.
"So we said 'we have to do something different,'" Burner said. "The departments started to realign and do some major changes."
Burner said the division head, Rod Dickson, likes to say his staff was cut by 75 percent, but most people try to go the other way. He said they try to grab power but instead, he chose to be laser focused.
"What we found other states were doing a much better job at was helping businesses recruit, retain and train their employees," Burner said. "We weren't doing a very good job at that, so we took all that stuff and moved it into what we are calling Missouri One Start."
Burner said Missouri One Start helps companies ramp up faster during an expansion by helping with recruitment, pre-employment screenings and training. He said they customize the services to the needs of the employer working closely with the community and technical colleges.
"It's a lot of the same things we were doing in the past but we have moved it under one roof," Burner said. "This is a really exciting department for us," Burner said. "We are putting a lot of time and energy into making sure that there is some branding about Missouri One Start, and there is some awareness out there."
Burner said the reason he joined the department was because of the reallocation of employees. He said before there were six or seven employees located out of Jefferson City covering the whole state.
"We didn't think that was the right path at all, so now instead of having a centralized team of six or seven, we have a distributed team that is living in the communities they are working in and there are about twenty, and there will be probably about thirty of us."
Burner also spoke about programs such as Missouri Works, CDBG, Broadband and Fast Track.
If you have any questions for Burner, he can be reached at 573-645-0675 or at shad.burner@ded.mo.gov
Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop thanked both Burner and Cabot for taking the time to speak to the group.
Rehkop then announced six new chamber members, Subway, 'Tis the Season, United County Homestead Real Estate, Brewen Processing and Catering, EBO MD and Kenneth W. Pierce, CPA.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Perk Before Work event at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 18 in the Ozark Federal Savings and Loan basement. The next luncheon will be March 5 at Follis Place with The Depot Cafe catering.
