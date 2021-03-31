 Skip to main content
Dedication of Sign
Dedication of Sign

The Durr Kids are blessing and dedicating a sign at the Fredericktown Eagles, from noon to 5 p.m., April 10.

The sign came from the Greenville Missouri Eagles and is being donated in memory of Sharon Bratton and Sally Woodring.

The event is family friendly and open to the public. There will be music, raffles, and free lunch with donations accepted.  

The Durr Kids are Cooper 16, Lauren 9, Sophia 6. Cooper and Lauren are miracle group kids and will be 4th generation Eagles. 

All proceeds from the event will go to Rayni Day Miracles, a group which helps children with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information or to donate call 573-300-3401.

