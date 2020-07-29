Defending family

I knew that what the McCloskey’s did defending their home was legal and justified. The “castle doctrine” allows you to use force against intruders, without the duty to retreat, based on the notion that your home is your "castle." Even with this law on the books, a leftist prosecutor took it upon herself to try and send law-abiding American citizens to prison for exercising their constitutional rights. We need to send a message that what the McClosekys did in defending their home was right, and what prosecutor Kim Gardner did to them was wrong.

That is why this week, I introduced the American Family and Private Property Defense Act to send a clear message to other activist prosecutors that the American people have an absolute right to defend their homes, their families, and their property. My bill allows American families to take any and all steps necessary to protect themselves from criminals without facing the fear of prosecution. This a common sense piece of legislation that will ensure what happened to the McCloskey families is never allowed to happen again in the United States of America.

This legislation is also critical to pushing back on the radical agenda of Speaker Pelosi and her progressive caucus. If she had her way, they would eliminate all funding for law enforcement officers across this country. At that point, what’s left? What stands between a parent and someone wanting to come onto their property and do harm to their family? We need to let these families know that they have a right to defend themselves, to keep their families safe, and the security to know they won’t be wrongly targeted with political prosecutions for their actions. The American Family and Private Property Defense Act will ensure all Americans are able to protect themselves, loved ones, and property without fearing legal action. Our timeless values of life and liberty must be fought for and preserved for future generations of not only Missourians, but every American family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0